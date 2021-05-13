The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned members of the public against meting instant justice on criminal suspects.

According to the laws of Zimbabwe, members of the public can effect an arrest (citizen arrest), and surrender the suspect to any nearest police station, but not to beat the suspect, that is taking law into own hands.

The warning came after a Mutare woman was beaten by members of the public for allegedly stealing a child.

In a statement on Wednesday, police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Police in Mutare are investigating a case of kidnapping, where a woman approximately 30 years old snatched a two-year-old minor today in Dangamvura.

“The suspect, who was clad in apostolic white garments, was noticed by an alert neighbour whilst walking away with the baby before she was attacked by members of the public.”

The unnamed woman is in police custody, Nyathi said. He warned the public against “meting out instant justice.”

-Zwnews