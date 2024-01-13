File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident in which six people were killed while twelve were injured.

In a statement ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also confirmed another accident in which 2 people died while seven others were injured.

In other news, ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a ZPCS officer, Chabvuta Ngonidzashe was found lying dead with a cut at the back of his head near a house in Phase 1, Eastview, Harare on 12/01/24.

Zwnews