A SEVEN-MEMBER gang yesterday appeared in court on armed robbery charges after allegedly robbing a Harare businessman of US$50 000.

Paul Makamelo, 19, Sign Makamelo, 22, Partiality Makamelo, 27, Tonderai Chibvongodze, 32, Christopher Sithole, 27, Kelvin Zimomo, 37, and Innocent Kaso, 42, appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

They were remanded to December 29 for routine remand pending finalisation of investigations.

Allegations are that on November 29 at around 10pm, the gang, together with Simon Makamelo and Edson Chibvongodze, who are still at large, went to the businessman’s house in Eastlea.

They scaled the precast wall and forced open the back door with an iron bar.

They manhandled the businessman and his wife and threatened to kill them demanding money and valuables.

The gang tied the two and ransacked the house and stole a safe containing US$50 000, a tool box, cellphones, a jewellery box and other important documents.

state media

They also took the complainant’s car keys and loaded the stolen property into his car and fled.