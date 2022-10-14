File photo for illustration

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that a six year old girl was mauled to death by two vicious Boer dogs whilst playing with friends on 13/10/22 at Dongo Village, Goromonzi.

Apparently, the police has since shot dead the dogs and the owner, Justice Nyamutsamba (40) is being charged with culpable homicide.

ZRP says investigations are currently underway.

The police is on record calling on members of the public who keep dogs to make sure they are kept in enclosures especially during the day.

Zwnews