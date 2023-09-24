Five Form 2 Chrome High pupils in Shurugwi have been remanded out of custody to Monday after they allegedly stole 16 laptops donated to Selukwe Primary by the President’s wife, Auxillia Mnangagwa.

In addition to the laptops, the five broke into a school tuck-shop and allegedly stole goodies. The total value of the goods and laptops stolen is US$8 000 and US$5 000 worth of property was recovered.

They appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate, Sithabile Zungula on Thursday. The accused cannot be named because of their ages.

It is the State case that accused 1, 2 and 3 reside at Shurugwi District Hospital quarters and they are in Form 2. Accused 4 and 5 resided in Makusha and they are in Form 3 at the same school.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Guzete said on August 16, 2023, the accused connived and hatched a plan to steal from Selukwe Primary School which is represented by Vhenekai Madzokere (56), the headmistress.

They used unknown objects to gain entry into the tuck shop and stole groceries including 17 packets of Joe biscuits, 1 pack Popticorn snacks ,3 packs Hello snacks, 1 crate soft drinks, 96 toffee bars, 12 maheu bottles, sweets, juice. They also stole 2 basketballs, volley balls, tennis balls, hokey balls, soccer balls, hockey stick and netballs.

They proceeded to the school laboratory at around 3 pm where they entered through the ceiling and stole 16 laptops.

The matter came to light on September 19, 2023, when the guardian of one of the accused noticed laptop components in the possession of his son. He interviewed him and he admitted to the offense. He informed the Police leading to the arrest of all the suspects.

masvingo mirror