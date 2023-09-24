Zimbabweans have been left heartbroken after a Mutare based medical doctor died following a road accident while coming from saving lives.

Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono reported that Dr Mthabisi Nembaware had gone to a rural hospital in Hauna, Manicaland, where he provided essential health care to the local community.

Hardworking Doctor Letdown By Lack of Landing Lights in Mutre

On Friday, September 22, 2023, he was on his way to Mutare, the provincial capital when the car he was travelling in burst it’s tyre and crashed, leaving him with severe traumatic brain injury.

Mthabisi Nembaware died at Mutare Hospital while waiting for an ambulance to be airlifted to Harare.

In a desperate attempt to save his life, his family raised US$5,000 to hire a private air ambulance service, but they faced another problem. The Mutare airport does not have working landing lights, which prevented the plane from taking off at night.

Fellow Doctors Outraged

Chin’ono said over 10 doctors wrote to him “expressing their legitimate anger at what happened to one of their colleagues yesterday in Manicaland.”

Dr. Nembaware, who had been working at a rural hospital in Hauna, was involved in a road accident while travelling to Mutare. Despite being stabilized at Mutare Hospital for severe Traumatic Brain Injury, the hospital lacked a functional ICU unit and city-to-city ambulance service. Thus, he needed to be transferred to Harare for specialized care via air ambulance.

Chin’ono wrote: