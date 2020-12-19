Police in Beitbridge have arrested a group of 40 cross borders who were trying to illegally gain entry into the country from South Africa through undesignated points.

Apparently, as the nation braces up for the festive season, there has been cases of illegal entry into the country reported.

In some instances smuggling cases have also been committed as people brought in goods through illegal means.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police recently warned that it would be beefing up security and patrols in the country’s points of entry and along major roads which connect Zimbabwe with the outside world.

The police has since warned members of the public are warned against entering/ exiting the country through illegal points.

-Zwnews