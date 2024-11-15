Four suspects have been brought before the courts for robbing and subsequently killing a man for gold.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, the four went on to fake a hit and run accident by running over the body with a Honda fit vehicle.

Meanwhile, Prosecutors who participated in the Fair Trial Rights Training Workshop, conducted by the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law in partnership with the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) were presented with certificates of completion yesterday.

Speaking on behalf the Prosecutor General Loyce Matanda-Moyo, Acting Deputy Secretary for the NPAZ Sharon Fero urged prosecutors to apply their new found knowledge to effectively execute their mandate and safeguard the rights of witnesses, victims and accused persons in a balanced manner.

This comprehensive training is aimed at enhancing public prosecutors’ understanding and application of human rights and humanitarian law principles.

Fero said as NPAZ they look forward to continued collaboration and advancing justice and the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews