At least four more South African National Defense Forces (SANDF) soldiers have been killed in a gun battle with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to reports, this brings the toll to nine.

Meanwhile, SA opposition parties have demanded the withdrawal of their army.

The Southern African Development Community SADC chairperson and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa said the region will work hard to restore normalcy.

He warned that those responsible will be held accountable.

Mnangagwa condemned the attacks on UN and SADC peacekeepers, extending condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a swift recovery to the injured.