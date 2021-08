The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested a total of 38 000 people, since the inception of operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes.

The operation: “Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Eelizwe” in venacular was launched on 07 January 2021.

Meanwhile, On 01 August 2021, police arrested 176 people for cross border related crimes.

Apparently, 106 others were arrested under operation, code named, ‘Usalama V11’.

