Comic political personality, Egypt Dzinemunenzva has expressed his anger over the spanking new top-of-the-range Isuzu vehicle gifted to constitutional-lawyer-cum-politician Lovemore Madhuku by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Madhuku, together with other POLAD leaders last Friday received vehicles from the Zimbabwe septuagenarian, raising the ire of various internet users.

And Dzinemunenzva, who is infamously known for getting just one vote in his bid for the presidency and is not on POLAD tweeted:

“Madhuku anoshatirisa mhani nxaa”.

POLAD, which is an acronym for Political Actors’ Dialogue, refers to a collection of the leaders of various political leaders who contested in the 2018 elections controversially won by Mnangagwa.

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is not part of the grouping.

Zwnews