With heavy police and military presence typifying every street corner in both Harare and Bulawayo, it is not clear if hard-pressed Zimbabweans will be able to gather courage and demonstrate against the Emmerson Mnangagwa regime.

All shops are closed in the two cities and with uniformed forces bloated around the central business district, it is still not yet clear if Zimbabweans will be able to gather enough courage and face Mnangagwa head-on.

PICTURES

more updates to follow…

Zwnews