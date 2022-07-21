File photo for illustration purpose

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1600 hours at the 165 km peg along Harare-Mutare road near Rusape.

One person died while 30 passengers were injured with eight of them in critical condition.

The driver of a Tenda bus with 50 passengers on board tried to overtake another vehicle resulting in the bus veering off the road before overturning.

According to police, more details will be released in due course.

Zwnews