The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 20/07/23 at the 69 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road where three people were killed.

A Toyota Wish vehicle with two passengers on board encroached onto the opposite lane resulting in a head on collision with a Mercedes Rigid Truck with five passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Norton Hospital mortuary for post mortem.

In other news, ZRP confirmed the arrest of Tinashe John (29) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Mwembedzi farm, Mvurwi in which Laina John (7) died after she was assaulted by the suspect, her father.

