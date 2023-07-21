Exiled former cabinet minister and ex ZANU PF national political commissar, a Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s spokesperson Jacqueline Sande has announced or spelt out conditions for his return.

Speaking during a media briefing held in Harare this afternoon, Sande said Kasukuwere will return to Zimbabwe as soon as his security is assured.

“Once safety measures for his security, the security of his person, have even put in place, we will see him hit the ground running,” she said.

Sande also said her principal wants his disqualification from the presidential race overturned because Justice David Mangota “was biased, having received a house from the state prior to making the judgment”.

Apparently, Kasukuwere appealed to the Supreme Court after the High Court ruled that he was not eligible to contest for the presidency in the forthcoming elections set for 23 August.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter on 27 July 2023.

The High Court ruling against him came after a ZANU PF activist Lovedale Mangwana approached the court seeking Kasukuwere’s disqualification saying he had not been in the country for past 18 months.

Zwnews