Police in Harare are investigating a robbery case which occurred on 31 July 2022 at around 1200 hours at a gas company at Sandton Park, Marlborough.

Three unidentified suspects armed with an axe and pistols attacked four company employees as well as two customers before stealing US$2 600, ZWL$1050, six cellphones, a laptop, CCTV, DVR and 9kgs gas tank.

Apparently, the police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating a case of murder in which the body of an unidentified male adult was found with cuts on the back and legs along a footpath at a dumpsite near a church in Unit A Extension, Seke Chitungwiza.

In other news, on 31 July 2022, Police in Harare arrested Goodman Abraham Harishayi for theft of a 303 rifle at Mbudzi Roundabout.

The suspect stole the firearm from a security guard who was escorting a haulage truck to South Africa.

In yet another case, on 31 July 2022, the ZRP made 114 arrests countrywide on the “No to machete gangs”. Cumulative arrests since January 2022 moved up to 32 806.

