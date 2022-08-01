Exiled former Zimbabwe cabinet minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has described the late filmmaker and playwright, Cont Mhlanga, as a cultural genius and creative director whose institution-building legacy can be testified by the existence of Amakhosi Theatre and Skyz FM.

“Sad news that the inimitable Cont Mhlanga is no more,” said Moyo on his Twitter handle Monday afternoon.

The former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister also added saying:

“(Mhlanga) was a cultural genius; a legendary playwright, filmmaker, creative director and a grounded political activist whose institution-building legacy is epitomised by Amakhosi Theatre and Skyz FM. Lala ngokuthula qhawe likaZulu!”

The revered Zimbabwean playwright died Monday morning after he was admitted at a medical facility in the second city of Bulawayo over a week ago.

Condolences for the celebrated playwright have continued to pour in for the late creative theatre director and while captioning a picture (above) of the Amakhosi founder and himself, a Twitter user @MudharaJonzZim said he will ‘miss sharing notes’ with the late showbiz benefactor.

