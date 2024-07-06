Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana was recently embarrassed by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa during a function.

Mnangagwa was shaking hands with officials and when he reached where Mangwana was, he ignored the Permanent Secretary’s stretched hand.

Awkward looking Mangwana had to withdrew his hand after the big boss ignored it.

Meanwhile, commenting on Mnangagwa’s gesture towards his Permanent Secretary, former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi implied that Mangwana should start packing his bags.

Mzembi posted a picture of late former President Robert Mugabe ignoring Simon Khaya Moyo’s stretched hand and said if this happens to you, better start packing your bags.

“If this happens to you in politics start packing your katundu,” he said.

Apparently, the incident left netizens wondering what wrong did Mangwana do to warrant this treatment by his boss.

Others claim that Mangwana made comments at controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo which didn’t go down well with Mnangagwa.

Zwnews