BULAWAYO – Fifty-two learners at Matopo High School in Matabeleland South escaped unhurt when a fire gutted a school dormitory housing boys in the early hours of Friday but their personal belongings and some school material were destroyed in the inferno.

In a statement of Friday, the Brethren In Christ Church owned boarding school confirmed the incident.

“We regret to inform the public of a devastating fire incident that occurred at Matopo High School in the early hours of Friday, the 5th of July 2024,” said the school.

“The fire broke out in the boys’ dormitory, resulting in the complete destruction of property.”

The school said the dormitory that was gutted by fire houses 52 learners.

“Everything including 52 school trucks, 52 beds, their uniforms and extra clothing was burnt to ashes,” added the school.

“Fortunately, due to the swift action of our students and staff, no lives were lost. All learners managed to escape safely.”

The cause of the fire, according to school authorities, is still under investigation by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) Fire Brigade and ZESA.

The learning institution pledged transparency and accountability in establishing the cause of the fire.

“Our thoughts are with the affected learners, their families and the school during this difficult time.

“We express our gratitude to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) fire brigade department, The Ministry of Primary And Secondary Officials who promptly arrived at the scene to offer their hand.

“The safety and well- being of our learners remain our top priority, and we will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” the school said.

Zimlive