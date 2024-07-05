Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Eneresi Steni (24) which occurred near a power line in Mabvuku, Harare on 04/07/24.

The victim was found lying lifeless and naked, with deep cuts all over the body.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, police in Harare are investigating a hit and run fatal road traffic accident which occurred at Market Square Rank, Harare on 03/07/24 at around 1900 hours.

A male pedestrian was hit by a yet to be identified kombi.

The motorist did not stop.

The victim sustained a fracture and bruises on his head and he was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died on admission.

Anyone with information has been urged to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews