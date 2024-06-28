War Veterans have reportedly summoned Children of War Veterans (COZVWA) founder Munyaradzi Shoko to ZANU PF Headquarters, the organization has said.

Reports are that they want to question him as to what his motive behind COZWVA Board of Elders is.

ZANU PF is said to be suspicious over the source of COZVWA membership & structure Data base that he is holding & indirectly controlling.

Apparently, the ruling party is dogged by inhouse fighting with regards to who would succeed President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa is supposed to step down in 2028 when his second term ends, however, he is believed to be planning to go beyond.

Zwnews