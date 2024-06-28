Image- InfoZimZw

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa was at Nyuni Secondary School in Chingwizi, Mwenezi District on Tuesday, where she distributed blankets and food hampers to the elderly, the disabled and child headed families.

In addition, expecting mothers were given baby preparation kits, school girls were given reusable pads, while school children received stationary.

Traditional chiefs were also given blankets and food hampers.

Villagers who did not fall in vulnerable groups went home with goods such as sugar, maize-meal, cooking oil, and rice, among others.

Chingwizi is mainly made up of villagers who were relocated from parts of Chibi to make way for the construction of Tugwi-Mukosi Dam.

Zwnews