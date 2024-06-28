In American dollar terms, the country’s year-on-year inflation was 3.8% in June, from 3.5% in May.

The consumer price index was flat in June after falling 2.4% a month earlier, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said Friday in an online briefing.

In ZiG, month-on-month inflation was 0% in June (from -2.4% in May).

The weighted monthly inflation rate — the combined price changes in ZiG and USD — was -0.2% in June (up from -0.6% in May)

Annual ZiG prices will only be measured in April next year, when Zimstat can compare with April 2024, when ZiG was launched.

According to Trade Economics, the Consumer Price Index in Zimbabwe decreased 0 percent in June of 2024 over the previous month.

Inflation Rate MoM in Zimbabwe averaged 1.34 percent from 2009 until 2024, reaching an all time high of 39.26 percent in June of 2019 and a record low of -11 percent in September of 2019.

Zwnews