2,2 million Zanu PF job promise haunts ED Mnangagwa’s gvt

As the 2.2 million job promise continue to haunt President Mnangagwa’s government, the MDC Youth Assembly has demanded the new dispensation to fulfill their 2013 promise before they evict vendors from the streets.

In a statement given by Honorable Brian Dube who is the Gweru urban Member of Parliament and the MDC Information and Publicity Minister, the opposition youth assembly is calling on the Mnangagwa government to be fair and provide employment before they embark on a rampage to evict vendors from the streets.

The statement seen by this publication reads:

“Let the government be fair on vendors. Give each of the vendors one of the 2.2 million jobs promised in 2013, and they will all leave the streets. In the alternative, give each of them their US$1000 share from our US$15billion diamond revenue and they will all leave the streets. That’s the fairest and just bargain….,” said Dube.