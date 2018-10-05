Current Zimbabwe sufferings justified, Minister Kirsty Coventry

Zimbabweans are baring for the blood of sports minister Kirsty Coventry after her controversial post on social media saying sufferings of the masses were necessary if the country is to achieve president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of a middle class economy by 2030.

“There will be short term pain but this is necessary to build a strong foundation that has a long term positive impact. This is necessary to achieve an upper middle income country by 2030.

“I will be counting on you for your support so when I stand up, you stand up with me,” she posted on her twitter account.

The post did not go well with people who quickly reminded the swimming sensation that people had suffered long enough since the beginning of the millenium.

“What’s this “short-term pain” you talk of Hon Coventry? For us it’s been long term as a matter of fact so we’re somewhat confused by your tweet. What’s happening in this “short-term” period you talk of? We know what the proposed goal is but what’s the game plan to secure the goal,” said one source.

Muzvare Betty Makoni using twitter handle @Betty_Makoni said, “Spare us this insensitive talk Ms Coventry. You immersed your good name in this mess without due diligence. You should have reflected what it means to accept a position where Army killed. You are compromised. Market and rural women have suffered for half century. Be sensitive.”

Declan Kelly also said, “Kirsty stick to sporting matters. There is absolutely no way that the Zimbabwean economy can be boosted by double digit growth . It is complete pie in the sky.”