Zimbabwe Republic Police in Bulawayo have arrested Sandra Maramba (21) after receiving a tip off that she was in possession of medical drugs suspected to have been stolen.

The arrest led to the recovery of syphilis test kits, blank Covid-19 card, syringes and several tablets, among other medicinal drugs.

Meanwhile, ZRP has encouraged the public to supply positive information to the police, saying this goes a long way in fighting crime in the country.

Zwnews