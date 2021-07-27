The Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (ZimStat) says the country’s annual inflation slowed to 56.37% in July from 106.6% in June.

Data just released by the Agency indicates that the Month-on-month inflation was 2.56% from June’s 3.88%.

As stated by the Agency, inflation stood at 837.53% in July 2020.

However, from this latest data with an annual inflation figure of 56.37%, it still shows that prices are still rising, and rising fast, but they are going up at a slower speed than they did this time last year.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe had forecast inflation at 55% in July, and 25% by year-end.

Zwnews