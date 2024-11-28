The latest session of the Zimbabwe-European Union Dialogue meeting opening in Harare today.

EU ambassador Jobst Von Kirchmann says talks will focus on trade and investment, supported by economic and governance reforms.

“Today, Zimbabwe and the European Union are meeting in Harare to debate and reflect on subjects of mutual interest, including evaluating current relations, and look into ways to improve them with a greater emphasis on developmental issues,” said EU.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Albert Chimbindi: “We may not always agree on everything, all the time, but what’s important is to build on areas where we have convergence.”

Zwnews