The Warriors start their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign against Kenya in Kampala tomorrow afternoon.

It is their first game under new coach, Michael Nees.

The match will be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Kick-off is at 3 pm Central African Time.

The game was moved to Kampala due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Kenya.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Under-20 football team will meet hosts Mozambique in the group stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2025/COSAFA Qualifier following the draw held in Maputo on Thursday morning.

The Young Warriors, who are returning to the event after a two-year absence, will also play Botswana and Eswatini in Group A.

The tournament will be played in Mozambique from 26 September to 5 October, with the best two qualifying for finals next year.

