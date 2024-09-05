ZANU PF Youth League Political Commissar Taurai Kandishaya has accused exiled, disqualified 2023 Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere and Children of War Veterans Association (COZVWA) founder Munyaradzi Shoko of causing divisions in the ruling party, threatening to deal with them.

Kandishaya posted the following statement on his Facebook account.

Meanwhile, COZVWA has noted of the threats and released the following statement:

“The Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) has taken note of various threats on Munyaradzi Shoko’s life.

“The attacks are coming after Munyaradzi stood firm to resist the planned illegal 2030 constitution violations. COZWVA will update the nation on his security later.”

Apparently, Kasukuwere who skipped the country at the height of the military coup that toppled the late former President Robert Mugabe is a member of the Generation 40 (G40) team.

The G40 was opposed to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s ascendcy to the throne.

Be that as it may, G40 remnants are said to be causing trouble in ZANU PF.

At one point, Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba admitted that G40 elements were a thorn in the flesh for the party.

