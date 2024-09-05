Renowned Zimbabwean social media influencer Shadaya Knight says the majority of Zimbabwean youths are broke because they love women and sex than making money.

“Truth is a majority of the youths are actually comfortable being broke.

Whenever I post anything to do with money making, it doesn’t get traction, unlike when I post about women & sex,” he says.

Knight adds that they want quick get rich schemes, and they don’t want anything that is a process like rabbit farming offered by The White Meat company.

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell concurs with Knight.

Zwnews