Physical and virtual feedback meetings on the 2021 National Budget are going to be jointly conducted this week and next week by two Parliamentary committees the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development as well as the expanded Thematic Committee on Sustainable Development Goals.
All the meetings are open to public attendance and oral and written feedback from members of the public and organisations are welcome.
There will be two types of meeting:
· physical meetings in various centres around the country, as shown in the first four tables below, to be conducted by four teams consisting of members of Parliament who are members of the two committees; and
· virtual meetings, four of which will make use of four one-hour evening phone-in radio programmes, and one two-hour morning Internet webinar to gather feedback from the public – all as indicated in the fifth table below.
At physical meetings COVID-19 protocols will be strictly applied for those attending – masks, social distancing, numbers present, etc.
Details of how to participate in the webinar will be provided in due course.
PROGRAMME FOR PHYSICAL MEETINGS
Team A
Monday
Mvurwi
Mvurwi Park
1030-1230 hrs,
Tuesday
Chiweshe
Nzvimbo Business Centre
1030-1230 hrs,
Wednesday
Mt Darwin
Mt Darwin Sports Club
1030-1230 hrs,
Thursday
Mahusekwa
St Marys
RDC Hall
St Marys Hall
1030-1230 hrs
1430-1630 hrs,
Friday
Mutoko
Nyamakwere Lodge
1030-1230 hrs.
Team B
Monday
Harare
Norton
Ambassador Hotel
Pakare Paye Arts Centre
1030-1230 hrs
1430-1630 hrs,
Tuesday
Hurungwe
Karoi Junior School
1030-1230 hrs,
Wednesday
Gokwe
Gokwe Business Centre
1030-1230 hrs,
Thursday
Mberengwa
Mberengwa Education Centre
1030-1230 hrs,
Friday
Shurugwi
Chachacha LID Agency
Training Centre
1030-1230 hrs.
Team C
Monday
Bulawayo
Selbourne Hotel
1030-1230 hrs,
Tuesday
Hwange
Hwange Colliery Club
1030-1230 hrs,
Wednesday
Inyathi
Tatazela Hall
1030-1230 hrs,
Thursday
Plumtree
Plumtree TMB Hall
1030-1230 hrs,
Friday
Colleen Bawn
Colleen Bawn Community Hall
1030-1230 hrs.
Team D
Monday,
Nedziwa
UMC Matendeudze
1030-1230 hrs,
Tuesday
Buhera
Murambinda B.S.P.Z
1030-1230 hrs,
Wednesday
Zimunya
Chief’s Hall 22 Miles
1030-1230 hrs,
Thursday
Chiredzi
Chitsinga Hall
1030-1230 hrs,
Friday
Mwenezi
Chivi
Neshuro Council Boardroom
Chivi RDC
1030-1230 hrs
1430-1630 hrs,
PROGRAMME FOR PHYSICAL MEETINGS
Monday, 26 April
Diamond FM
1900-
-Veritas Zim