Physical and virtual feedback meetings on the 2021 National Budget are going to be jointly conducted this week and next week by two Parliamentary committees the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development as well as the expanded Thematic Committee on Sustainable Development Goals.

All the meetings are open to public attendance and oral and written feedback from members of the public and organisations are welcome.

There will be two types of meeting:

· physical meetings in various centres around the country, as shown in the first four tables below, to be conducted by four teams consisting of members of Parliament who are members of the two committees; and

· virtual meetings, four of which will make use of four one-hour evening phone-in radio programmes, and one two-hour morning Internet webinar to gather feedback from the public – all as indicated in the fifth table below.

At physical meetings COVID-19 protocols will be strictly applied for those attending – masks, social distancing, numbers present, etc.

Details of how to participate in the webinar will be provided in due course.

PROGRAMME FOR PHYSICAL MEETINGS

Team A

Monday

Mvurwi

Mvurwi Park

1030-1230 hrs,

Tuesday

Chiweshe

Nzvimbo Business Centre

1030-1230 hrs,

Wednesday

Mt Darwin

Mt Darwin Sports Club

1030-1230 hrs,

Thursday

Mahusekwa

St Marys

RDC Hall

St Marys Hall

1030-1230 hrs

1430-1630 hrs,

Friday

Mutoko

Nyamakwere Lodge

1030-1230 hrs.

Team B

Monday

Harare

Norton

Ambassador Hotel

Pakare Paye Arts Centre

1030-1230 hrs

1430-1630 hrs,

Tuesday

Hurungwe

Karoi Junior School

1030-1230 hrs,

Wednesday

Gokwe

Gokwe Business Centre

1030-1230 hrs,

Thursday

Mberengwa

Mberengwa Education Centre

1030-1230 hrs,

Friday

Shurugwi

Chachacha LID Agency

Training Centre

1030-1230 hrs.

Team C

Monday

Bulawayo

Selbourne Hotel

1030-1230 hrs,

Tuesday

Hwange

Hwange Colliery Club

1030-1230 hrs,

Wednesday

Inyathi

Tatazela Hall

1030-1230 hrs,

Thursday

Plumtree

Plumtree TMB Hall

1030-1230 hrs,

Friday

Colleen Bawn

Colleen Bawn Community Hall

1030-1230 hrs.

Team D

Monday,

Nedziwa

UMC Matendeudze

1030-1230 hrs,

Tuesday

Buhera

Murambinda B.S.P.Z

1030-1230 hrs,

Wednesday

Zimunya

Chief’s Hall 22 Miles

1030-1230 hrs,

Thursday

Chiredzi

Chitsinga Hall

1030-1230 hrs,

Friday

Mwenezi

Chivi

Neshuro Council Boardroom

Chivi RDC

1030-1230 hrs

1430-1630 hrs,

PROGRAMME FOR PHYSICAL MEETINGS

Monday, 26 April

Diamond FM

1900-

-Veritas Zim