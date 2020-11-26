Finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, currently announcing 2021 budget, says says government will compensate depositors who had $1,000 of less in their accounts during currency change in 2019 for value erosion. Pensioners will also benefit from $75 million fund, he says.

Tax free threshold up from ZWL$5,000 per month to ZWL$10,000 per month. Bonus tax-free threshold goes up from ZWL$5,000 to ZWL$25,000 with effect from November 1, 2020.

Mthuli Ncube says US$1.5 billion spent on vehicle imports since 2015. Removes vehicles older than 10 years from Open General Import Licence – meaning they cannot be imported.

ZINARA to accept toll fees in foreign currency using prevailing forex auction rate (Light motor vehicles currently pay Z$120) – Mthuli Ncube. -Zimlive

2021 National Budget currently underway, the highlights

