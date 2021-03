ZIMBABWE government has now announced the 2021 Full School Calendar to help parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders to plan.

First Term 2021

Begins (Exam Classes): Monday, 15 March 2021

Begins (Non-Exam Classes): Monday, 22 March 2021

Ends: Friday, 4 June 2021

Public Holidays: Eight

Number of School Days: 56 Days

Exeat Weekends: None

Vacation: 23 Days

Second Term 2021

Begins: Monday, 28 June 2021

Ends: Friday, 10 September 2021

Public Holidays: Two

Number of School Days: 53 Days

Exeat Weekends: None

Vacation: 23 Days

Third Term 2021

Begins: Monday, 4 October 2021

Ends: Friday, 17 December 2021

Public Holidays: None

Number of School Days: 55 Days

Exeat Weekends: None

Vacation: 23 Days

First Term 2022

Begins: Monday, 10 January 2021