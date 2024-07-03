File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident in which two people were killed whilst four others were injured at the 77 kilometre peg along Karoi-Binga Road on 02/07/24 at around 1030 hours.

Accident took place after a Mazda Titan vehicle loaded with 14 bales of tobacco and 7 passengers on board veered off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its roof.

Five of the seven passengers were seated on top of tobacco bales.

Meanwhile, police have released