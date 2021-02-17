The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists has revealed that 2 500 journalists who are part of essential service providers will get first preference of receiving the first batch of Chinese made Covid-19 vaccine.

A batch of 200 000 jabs arrived from China this week with government working on modalities of rolling out the vaccination programme.

Zuj president Mr Michael Chideme revealed the latest development this afternoon saying consultations with the ministry of health and child care is in course.

“All the 2500 journalists in Zimbabwe are likely to receive jabs during the first phase.

” Authority is being sought from the Ministry of Health to have this done,” he said.