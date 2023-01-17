The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Nkayi arrested a former Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) bus conductor, Excellent Maseko (18) for theft of two ZUPCO bus batteries.

The arrest led to recovery of the stolen batteries.

The offence was discovered on 15/01/23 after the driver had parked the bus with the batteries intact at ZUPCO Depot, Belmont, Nkayi on 14/01/23 at around 1800 hours.

In other news, ZRP warns the public against attacking police officers. On 14/01/22, ZRP Nkayi arrested Thompson Banda (32) for attacking police officers with stones.

The police officers had pounced on the suspect and his seven other accomplices who had planned to conduct a robbery at Matopa, Inyathi.

Police say investigations are in progress.

