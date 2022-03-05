About 18 Zimbabwean students are stuck in Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine, and have told The NewsHawks they are fast running out food and water.

The terrified students are now pleading with the UN to rescue them.

Sumy has been decimated by the Russian invasion.

Bridges leading to the city have been bombed.

The local train station was also reportedly destroyed, making escape impossible for desperate foreigners.

According to the Guardian newspaper, about 1 500 people are still stuck in Sumy.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean government says it is doing everything its power to see to it that its citizens are safely brought home.

The government has since bought tickets for some of the affected students.

Harare is thanking Zimbabweans in diaspora for facilitating transport to safe zones.

The affected students are called on to contact nearest Zimbabwean Embassies in the region for help.

-Newshawks/ Zwnews