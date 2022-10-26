Image: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest’s next Fill Up concert is set to be bigger and better as it is billed to open up the industry as it shines light on budding talent.

The rapper took to his timeline on Tuesday to ask his fans to pick the best talent he could add to the North West event .

“Maftown, North West, I need y’all to help me pick the best talent for Fill Up. This one is ours, and we need to craft it together. All information on the poster. Winners’ announcement on Thursday so let’s go, ha gona nako.”

This comes after the rapper announced the return of his iconic Fill Up concerts.

Cassper took to his social media timeline on Friday to reveal he was set to host the next Fill Up concert in his hometown Mahikeng, at the Mmabatho Stadium, on December 3.

“Breaking news. Fill Up is back and we are going home. December 3. Mahikeng, Mmabatho Stadium, where it all started for me as a young kid from the township. This stadium is a walk away from my grandmother’s house where I grew up. This is full circle for me. Tickets out now at Webtickets. Let’s go,” he wrote.

Cassper has a great track record of sold-out concerts, and can undoubtedly do it yet again.

Previously the Sponono hit maker teased about hosting the concert in Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and even in London’s popular live music arena, The O2, after a lengthy hiatus due to Covid-19 regulations.

TshisaLive