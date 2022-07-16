Zimbabwe books place for T20 World Cup finals

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have filled the last two places for the T20 cricket World Cup by winning their qualifying tournament semi-finals in Bulawayo.

Coach Dave Houghton told the Chevrons to be fearless, and they responded with a 27-run victory over Papua New Guinea on Friday.

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands will join defending champions and hosts Australia.

The other teams that have qualified are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates.

The finals are slated for October.

The Zimbabwe national cricket team, also known as Chevrons represents Zimbabwe in men’s international cricket and is administered by Zimbabwe Cricket (formerly known as the Zimbabwe Cricket Union).

Zimbabwe has been a Full Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 1992. As of March, 2022, Zimbabwe is currently ranked 10th in Tests, 13th in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 11th in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) by the ICC.

Zwnews