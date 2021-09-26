President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officiate at the late national hero Mariyawanda Nzuwah’s burial at the National Shrine.

The burial of the former Public Service Commission Chairperson, will be held under strict covid-19 protocols.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe says only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the ceremony.

Nzuwah, who was at the helm of the public service commission for 26 years before his retirement in 2018, died on Tuesday and was declared a national hero.

Zwnews