Information filtering through is to the effect that a medical residence at Kwekwe General Hospital has been destroyed by fire affecting 3 doctors, 5 nurses, 2 physiotherapists, an Administrator and his Deputy.

Renowned investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono has posted that according to sources, it is being reported that everything was destroyed in the residence, they lost all their property.

Meanwhile, this accident has happened at the time, when property with an estimated US$500 000 was destroyed at Mpilo General Hospital in the fire where 39 health workers were forced to jump out through a window to save their lives.

One doctor suffered a fractured leg while trying to escape the inferno.

