Main opposition MDC Alliance MP Joanna Mamombe who was in detention under filthy and unhealthy conditions says she has tested negative for coronavirus despite exposure to super-spreader jail conditions.

Mamombe who is out of jail on bail, says she won’t give up fighting for the democracy in Zimbabwe.

Mamombe together with fellow MDC Alliance youths leader, Cecilia Chimbiri have been detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison after being arrested for understanding the authority of the police.

“I’m humbled and emboldened by the level of support that I received from ALL of you cdes, friends & family during our time in illegal detention.

“From Chikurubi Prison, went straight for a Covid-19 test, it was negative. Thank you ZLHRLawyers,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s prisons have been known for being unhealthy and filthy.

At one time, a local court ruled them unsafe for human habitation.

Meanwhile, with the current coronavirus pandemic which demands that people should always ensure highest standards of hygiene, it makes the country’s prisons dangerous places to be in.

-Zwnews