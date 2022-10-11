The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested 13 people in connection with violent clashes which occurred at Mupedzanhamo flea market on 10/10/22 at around 1000 hours.

Meanwhile, ZRP in West Nicholson is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 08/10/22 at Mhike panning site, Railway Block.

The victim, Jeffrey Moyo (22) died after he was hit with sticks all over the body by seven artisanal miners who accused him of stealing 2 x 750 mls of whisk.

The police is on record calling on members of the public to desist from engaging criminal activities.

Zwnews