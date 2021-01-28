Today, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the ED-UNZA Scholarship Programme at the University of Zimbabwe.

This is an exchange scholarship programme between Zimbabwe’s (University of Zimbabwe) and Zambia’s (University of Zambia).

Under this scholarship 10 students from the country’s 10 provinces have been selected to go and study at UNZA under the ED-UNZA Scholarship Programme.

Out of the ten, 4 students will study law in line with what the patron (Mnangagwa) studied at UNZA, 2 will study Computer Science, 1 Agriculture, 1 Geology, 2 ladies will study Medicine.

All costs will be covered by FBC bank, a commercial bank in Zimbabwe as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana says the degrees which the beneficiaries of the ED-UNZA Scholarship Programme will study are derived from the National Skills Audit 2018 which showed that, in the Science and Engineering areas, skills are at 6% or less and in Law at 8%.

-Zwnews