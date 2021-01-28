The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a murder case which occurred on 26/01/21 at about 0800 hrs in Kamanura Village, Chief Dotito, Mt Darwin.

A man stole a cellphone and a hen belonging to his wife and barter traded them with an illicit brew (Kachasu).

Later, the man returned home drunk and the wife asked the whereabouts of her property.

The suspect got angry and assaulted the wife who had a baby strapped on her back.

The baby fell head long onto the ground and died on the way to Karanda Hospital.

Meanwhile, in another matter, in Mhangura on the 18/01/21 at about 1800 hrs and at Gravelot Farm, Doma, Mhangura, two brothers had a misunderstanding and they fought.

The younger brother fatally struck his older brother with a brick and wrapped him in a sleeping bag before dumping the body in a bush. The body was later discovered and the suspect was arrested.

Apparently, the police also reports that a Chitungwiza man was arrested in connection with a murder case committed in Johannesburg, South Africa on the 19/01/2019.

The accused allegedly murdered his girlfriend in South Africa and fled to Zimbabwe.

-Zwnews