$10000 Prize Money for Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Winner

THE ramp is set for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) finale being held tomorrow evening at the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel car park.

A bevy of 21 beauties who are already in Bulawayo will vie to take over from Ashleigh Morgen who has held the crown for the past two years.

Tickets to the black tie event are on sale at the Rainbow Hotel and have been pegged at $25 and $50 for VIP. Zaza Ndlovu and Morris Touch have been tasked to host the main event with entertainment being provided by Sandra Ndebele and Cal_Vin among other artistes.

MTZ chairperson Sibusisiwe Dube-Muleya said they were happy with preparations thus far adding that they have since secured sponsorship for the winners’ prizes.

“The queen will receive $10 000 while the first princess will get $7 000. The second princess will pocket $5 000. We’re still waiting for one sponsor to confirm his package so it could be more,” Dube-Muleya said.

state media