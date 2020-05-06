The Mola blood-vomiting endemic with yet unknown early symptoms, has again resurfaced in Mola community of Nyaminyami Rural District Council in Mashonaland West Province, claiming the life of an energetic breadwinner of a household of ten, the majority of whom are children.

Karikoga Mujokeli (38) who has been working at Bumi Hills, died on Sunday at Siakobvu Hospital. Our source in Mola confirmed that Karikoga’s death is connected to his history of vomiting blood. This disease is prevalent in the area and has claimed more than 50 people starting from 2015.

Last year, Mr Innocent Siabwanda, an assertive Mola resident, raised his concern over the matter just ten days before Surance Ngirandi passed on after vomiting volumes of blood at Chalala. Siabwanda’s alarm prompted the 9th of May 2019 visitation of the Mashonaland West Provincial medical team. The Min. of Health and Child Care, in the name of the Provincial Nursing Officer, Farai Marufu, Provincial Epidemiology Officer, Masocha and the Provincial Environmental Health Officer, Chauke drove down to Mola to assess the situation and are reported to have collected water, soil and human waste samples from the community.

Water from Siamuyala, Nabbole and Namaziyo streams has been perceived to be infested with schistosomiasis-causing bacteria. The story featured in one of the leading national newspapers in May 2019 and yet the community says no measures have been put in place to combat the deadly disease.

On the 30th of May last year, a month after Surance’s death, the First Lady, Mai Auxilia Mnangagwa, landed in Mola together with a team of doctors to assist in finding a solution to the challenge. According to members of this community, they got assistance in the form of groceries, looking glasses and patients with dental problems were attended, with teeth being examined or extracted!

Tracing the disease development, two years down the line. In 2018, Surance’s mother perished from the endemic, Zvinei Mujokeli (Mayovhe village) died in the same fashion in May 2018. Surance (Dobe Village) followed his mother in April 2019 then Nyarai Mujokeli (Nabbole village) succumbed 8 months later.

The community has no understanding of this trend or what exactly might be the origins of the disease as no tangible information, be it a poster, is available in the community to educate people, particularly women who seem to be the victims.

“We are not even aware of the findings of the last year’s one day research carried out in the area.” responded a woman who was interviewed by this correspondent. The woman went on to suggest that blood vomiting-linked deaths be reported to police just like suicide cases so that some observations, examinations and autopsy may, if possible be done by epidemiologists prior to burial.

By Dumisani Mawere Patsaka Nyaminyami Community Radio