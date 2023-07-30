A Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) bus ferrying ZANU PF supporters has overturned just 5km from Lupane on the way to Nkayi to attend a rally to be addressed later today by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The ZUPCO bus was carrying people from Lusulu area in Binga on their way to Nkayi ZANU Pf rally, and some are feared dead.

Apparently, ZANU PF is reportedly in the habit of bussing people to its rallies so as to exaggerate the crowds.

In some instances dozens of ZUPCO have been seen carrying ZANU PF supporters from across the country.

More details later…