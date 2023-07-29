Exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere says his suspension from the presidential race has propelled him and his team to another level.

Kasukuwere’s team chairperson Walter Mzembi says they are not bowing down but will fight to the bitter end.

“A Judiciary Election is not a People Election. You cant choose your own Competitors. Litigation is a Comrades Marathon. We have been propelled to another level. Aluta Continua.

“We absolutely have no option than to fight on. We know what this, it happened before in Nov 2017, happened to other compatriots in 2008 and before. The struggle now takes the ambiguous modus of Court & Ballot Coups , even to this there is a solution.”

Below is the team’s full statement, after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal against a High Court ruling barring him from contesting in the forthcoming elections.

Zwnews